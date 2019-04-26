Tesla (TSLA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of profitable for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. Tesla also updated its Q2 guidance to net loss EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $291.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.68.

Shares of TSLA traded down $14.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.55. 12,201,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,248. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.35. Tesla has a 12 month low of $246.07 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $544,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total value of $5,134,847.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,227.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,575,874 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

