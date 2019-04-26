Tervita (TEV) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at CIBC

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$10.40 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Tervita alerts:

TSE:TEV opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$564.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.370000032496151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.