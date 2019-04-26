Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to report $668.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.60 million and the highest is $685.90 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $648.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $676.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $682,091.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $28,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,759 shares of company stock valued at $741,280. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,393,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 287,569 shares during the last quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,350,000. Moon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 300,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 174,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

