Telefonica (TEF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica is successfully capitalizing on the opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance its long-term prospects, while experiencing increased traction in the smartphone market. Accelerated rollout of fiber, LTE and ultra-fast networks are likely to drive its business. Lower wireless penetration rate in Mexico is expected to benefit Telefonica where it has considerable presence. However, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year on average. Domestic competition remains a hurdle as unbundled local loop regulation is compelling it to make its network available to alternative providers, resulting in wireline telephony access erosion. Telefonica faces increased competition in Brazil. Although it is striving to bring down debts through sale of non-strategic assets and reduction of dividend payments, high-debt laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.68. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telefonica by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,168,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after buying an additional 347,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at $5,124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

