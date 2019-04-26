TE Connectivity (TEL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.14.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. 84,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,265. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TE Connectivity (TEL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/te-connectivity-tel-releases-q3-earnings-guidance.html.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.