Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 130,560 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 173,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 299,359 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

VET stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $345.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.33 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1727 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

