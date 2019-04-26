Tapestry (TPR) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

TPR stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,240 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,512,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Tapestry by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 269,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

