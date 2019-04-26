TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

TLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of TLC stock remained flat at $$5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238. The stock has a market cap of $183.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.45.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 1,442.64% and a negative return on equity of 142.66%. On average, research analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Karst Peak Capital Ltd bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 568,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S makes up approximately 11.5% of Karst Peak Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Karst Peak Capital Ltd owned about 1.79% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

