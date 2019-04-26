T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Gabelli

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Gabelli in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of TROW opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

