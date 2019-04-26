Systemax Inc. (SYX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Systemax were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 104,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Systemax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 88,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Systemax by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Systemax by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYX. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Systemax from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Systemax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SYX opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of -0.05. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

