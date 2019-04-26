Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 107 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 78 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 98.60 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 103.79.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

