Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Allergan plc (AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Allergan in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.60 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.05.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allergan has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 20.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $1,438,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

