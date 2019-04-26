Svb Leerink Comments on SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.94). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($12.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. ValuEngine cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $163.97 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.91.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 60,421 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $9,744,698.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,993,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 3,775 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $607,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,930,735.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,311 shares of company stock valued at $26,760,654. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

