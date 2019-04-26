Svb Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Svb Leerink cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

Shares of EW opened at $177.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total value of $205,248.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.34, for a total value of $1,291,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,560,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,328 shares of company stock worth $20,121,304. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

