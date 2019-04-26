SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.47. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $168.26 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SZKMY. Deutsche Bank upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

