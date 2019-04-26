Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Down 15.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s share price fell 15.1% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.21. 7,399,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,986,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.35 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPN. Gabelli lowered Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

The company has a market cap of $773.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

