SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsley Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

NYSE PE opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,208,000 after buying an additional 865,292 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 292,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 93.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 363,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $317,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

