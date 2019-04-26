Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.87 million.

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 11,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,719. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 2,296 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 1,027 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $25,058.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $104,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Financial Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

