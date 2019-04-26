Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. TheStreet cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

