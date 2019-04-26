Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,443 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

HCSG stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

