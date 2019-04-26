Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.23 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

Strattec Security stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.30. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

WARNING: “Strattec Security (STRT) Announces Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/strattec-security-strt-announces-earnings-results.html.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.