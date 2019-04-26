STRAKS Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $141,916.00 and approximately $494.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02956097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.13 or 0.05095594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.01374276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.01163888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.01149891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00281353 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00030584 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,057,499 coins and its circulating supply is 13,140,911 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.