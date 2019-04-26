Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,125 Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $5,580,047.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

