Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Calix (CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,198 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Calix stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Calix has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Calix had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Calix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 54.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 485,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

