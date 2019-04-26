Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (AAOG, ACP, AGL, AJG, AZN, BMRN, GLEN, GYM, HAFC, HSTG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 26th:

Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

ANGLE (LON:AGL)

had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $131.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our OW and $131 PT. We continue to see highly favorable risk/reward ahead of key pipeline updates over the next 12 months. BioMarin reported an in-line quarter, although the overwhelming focus of the call was on valrox (hemophilia A gene therapy). The valrox 3-year update is on track for a top-line by early June (ISTH late-breaker submission due June 7). Not much new color on valrox from the call: management continues to sound confident in durability and potential for accelerated pathway (BMRN’s filing decision by YE19). For investors, we think valrox is more of a show-me story, which is why the update in June is important, although at this point somewhat of an overhang, in our view.””

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We maintain a Buy rating and tweak our PT to $57 from $55 on 1Q19 results, which were modestly ahead of expectations amid signs of improvement in core Consumer, a trend that’s likely sustainable, in our view. These results, coupled with on-track progress in realizing revenue and cost synergies with LifeTouch bode well for intrinsic value creation for the business over the next couple of years. Shorter term, however, we see a greater likelihood of increased buyer interest as the board continues to evaluate strategic options for the business. the strategic review. Not surprisingly, management declined to comment on the on-going reviews, other than to say that the CEO search is on track and that the board has been interviewing strong candidates.””

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc currently has GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 177 ($2.31).

Taptica International (LON:TAP) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Van Elle (LON:VANL) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 65 ($0.85).

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

