Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Balchem by 68.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.54. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

