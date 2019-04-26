Sterling Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $4,825,129.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,063 shares of company stock worth $23,527,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

