Steinberg Global Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Steinberg Global Asset Management trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,083,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,777 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,935 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 326,811 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $56.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

