Steinberg Global Asset Management Buys 985 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $120.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

