State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in Conn’s Inc (CONN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $62,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

