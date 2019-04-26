Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

SBUX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

