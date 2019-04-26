Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
SBUX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $77.23.
In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.