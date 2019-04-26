Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.63.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.04. 9,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,820.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,907. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.