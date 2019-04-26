Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,381 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. 162,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

