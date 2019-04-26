Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (HDV)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,705. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

