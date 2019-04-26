SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Swiss RE Ltd.

Swiss RE Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 32.2% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $317,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 287,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,170 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,998,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $292.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

