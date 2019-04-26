SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) is Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Niemann Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.59. 103,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,741. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

