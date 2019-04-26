SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Position Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.24. 363,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061,845. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 3rd.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

