Sonoco Products (SON) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.45

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 6185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $50,547.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $87,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,004. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

