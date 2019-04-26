Sonic Automotive (SAH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sonic Automotive’s quarterly and annual earnings has been going up of late. The company is focusing to expand its network of stores and grow the used-vehicle business to boost sales. Its EchoPark strategy to grow its pre-owned business continues. The company actively pursues capital deployment strategies to boost shareholder value. In February 2019, its board of directors announced 67% rise in the quarterly dividend to 10 cents per share. However, margin woes, high rate of interest and foreign currency fluctuations are some headwinds. In the company’s BMW and Honda dealerships, new vehicle gross profit per unit was considerably lower. Also, in the past three months, shares of Sonic Automotive have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

SAH stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,338,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

