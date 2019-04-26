Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Distil (DIS) Stock Price

News headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LON DIS remained flat at $GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50. Distil has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

