SOILcoin (SOIL) Market Cap Tops $8,992.00

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. SOILcoin has a total market capitalization of $8,992.00 and $0.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOILcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One SOILcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.02954707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.05041744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.01378819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.01203151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00102947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.01144983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00298476 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00030077 BTC.

About SOILcoin

SOILcoin (SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theDagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The official website for SOILcoin is soil.cash . SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin . The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SOILcoin

SOILcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOILcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

