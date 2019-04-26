SM Energy Co (SM) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 548.67 and a beta of 3.12.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SM Energy by 2,724.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in SM Energy by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 4,634.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.