SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (SPXCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SPXCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $81.00. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.01.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

