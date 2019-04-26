Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,456.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,250,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,982,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,295. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of -0.50. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Taglich Brothers lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

