Simmons First National (SFNC) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $170.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 960.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.