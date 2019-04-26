Signify (LIGHT) Given a €22.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €22.50 ($26.16) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.95 ($27.85).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.