Shivom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,207.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Shivom has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. Shivom has a market capitalization of $474,186.00 and approximately $1,207.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.36 or 0.09981562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 890,792,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.