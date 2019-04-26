Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Given New $527.00 Price Target at Argus

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $480.00 to $527.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.05.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.62. 9,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,757. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

