ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOW. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.32.

NOW stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.60. 79,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.44. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $269.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 7,750 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 6,884 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $1,532,997.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,071 shares of company stock worth $53,256,230. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 889.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 41,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

