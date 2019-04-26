Sequence Achieves Market Cap of $630,318.00 (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Sequence coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Sequence has a total market capitalization of $630,318.00 and $148.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sequence has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,164.79 or 2.51595773 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00116446 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001888 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Sequence

SEQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 46,559,305 coins. The official website for Sequence is duality.solutions . Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sequence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sequence using one of the exchanges listed above.

